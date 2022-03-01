Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) PT Lowered to $86.00 at Cantor Fitzgerald

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Rating) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $93.00 to $86.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 258.78% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $31.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $47.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arcturus Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.33.

ARCT opened at $23.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $631.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 2.77. Arcturus Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $19.68 and a fifty-two week high of $65.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.56. The company has a quick ratio of 6.19, a current ratio of 6.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.77) by $0.30. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,227.82% and a negative return on equity of 55.78%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.25) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Arcturus Therapeutics will post -8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 3,633 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $145,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 18,100 shares of company stock valued at $724,000 over the last quarter. Insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ARCT. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,056,074 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,095,000 after buying an additional 585,733 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 179.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 247,544 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,377,000 after purchasing an additional 159,019 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 635.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 128,172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,337,000 after purchasing an additional 152,106 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,358,532 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,911,000 after purchasing an additional 143,631 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,358,532 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,492,000 after purchasing an additional 143,631 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.86% of the company’s stock.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage mRNA medicines and vaccines company, which focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and significant opportunities within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its products include LUNAR-COV19, LUNAR-FLU, LUNAR-OTC, and LUNAR-CF. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

