Arepacoin (AREPA) 24-Hour Volume Tops $3.00

Arepacoin (CURRENCY:AREPA) traded up 12.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. Arepacoin has a market cap of $10,531.00 and approximately $3.00 worth of Arepacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arepacoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Arepacoin has traded 2.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Arepacoin

Arepacoin (CRYPTO:AREPA) is a coin. It launched on February 12th, 2018. Arepacoin’s total supply is 17,186,897 coins. The official message board for Arepacoin is arepacoinve.info/# . The official website for Arepacoin is www.arepacoinve.info . Arepacoin’s official Twitter account is @ArepaCoinVe and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The ArepaCoin (AREPA), has its origin for the year 2016 by a group of developers with the idea of marketing in the field of cryptocurrency, but then by the end of that same year, it is abandoned, since, the information on the advances of the same they stopped being continuous, until, for the current year (2018), it is retaken by another group of developers, who modify the original source code and it is relaunched with a new name AREPA COIN VE. The chain of blocks allows to verify and accurately transfer all the information, dispensing with third parties, providing the necessary tools for a successful operation, the challenge or the main objective is to have transparent, efficient and inclusive financial instruments. “

Arepacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arepacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arepacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arepacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

