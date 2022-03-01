Ares Protocol 1-Day Volume Tops $1.15 Million (ARES)

Ares Protocol (CURRENCY:ARES) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 1st. One Ares Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0144 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ares Protocol has a market capitalization of $3.32 million and approximately $1.15 million worth of Ares Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ares Protocol has traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ares Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002286 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.83 or 0.00043032 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,946.00 or 0.06731745 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,672.56 or 0.99793711 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.50 or 0.00044554 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.03 or 0.00048052 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002781 BTC.

Ares Protocol Coin Profile

Ares Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 231,179,222 coins. Ares Protocol’s official Twitter account is @AresProtocols

Ares Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ares Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ares Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ares Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ares Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ares Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.