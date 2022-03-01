argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) Shares Acquired by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,535 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 679 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of argenx worth $14,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARGX. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of argenx during the 1st quarter worth $121,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in argenx by 364.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in argenx by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,295,000 after purchasing an additional 4,218 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in argenx by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in argenx in the 2nd quarter valued at $994,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARGX stock opened at $287.71 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $299.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $304.73. argenx SE has a one year low of $248.21 and a one year high of $356.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.72 and a beta of 1.10.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ARGX. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on argenx from $339.00 to $274.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of argenx from $390.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of argenx from $297.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of argenx from $390.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of argenx from €340.00 ($382.02) to €350.00 ($393.26) in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $351.11.

argenx SE is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. Its products include ARGX-113 for the treatment of autoimmune disease myasthenia gravis and ARGX-110 for the treatment of hematological cancer acute myeloid leukemia.

