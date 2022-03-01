argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) Shares Acquired by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,535 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 679 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of argenx worth $14,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARGX. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of argenx during the 1st quarter worth $121,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in argenx by 364.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in argenx by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,295,000 after purchasing an additional 4,218 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in argenx by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in argenx in the 2nd quarter valued at $994,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.41% of the company’s stock.
Shares of ARGX stock opened at $287.71 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $299.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $304.73. argenx SE has a one year low of $248.21 and a one year high of $356.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.72 and a beta of 1.10.
About argenx
argenx SE is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. Its products include ARGX-113 for the treatment of autoimmune disease myasthenia gravis and ARGX-110 for the treatment of hematological cancer acute myeloid leukemia.
