Argon (ARGON) Hits Market Cap of $610,030.53

Argon (CURRENCY:ARGON) traded up 24.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 1st. During the last week, Argon has traded up 2.7% against the US dollar. One Argon coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0085 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Argon has a total market cap of $610,030.53 and $117,353.00 worth of Argon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002279 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.95 or 0.00043160 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,966.32 or 0.06756770 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,885.47 or 0.99963710 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.50 or 0.00044428 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.17 or 0.00048215 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002778 BTC.

Argon Coin Profile

Argon’s total supply is 80,950,331 coins and its circulating supply is 72,144,246 coins. Argon’s official Twitter account is @argonfoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Argon is a blockchain-based freelancer platform on the Binance Chain network, working with fully decentralized and smart contracts. “

Argon Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Argon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Argon using one of the exchanges listed above.

