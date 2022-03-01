Ariana Resources (LON:AAU) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $4.28

Shares of Ariana Resources plc (LON:AAU – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 4.28 ($0.06) and traded as low as GBX 3.61 ($0.05). Ariana Resources shares last traded at GBX 3.80 ($0.05), with a volume of 1,427,175 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of £41.67 million and a P/E ratio of 5.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3.93 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 4.28.

Get Ariana Resources alerts:

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 0.18 ($0.00) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.67%.

In other Ariana Resources news, insider Kerim Sener purchased 438,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of £17,520 ($23,507.31). Also, insider Michael de Villiers bought 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of £40,000 ($53,669.66).

Ariana Resources Company Profile (LON:AAU)

Ariana Resources plc acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Turkey. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship assets are the Kiziltepe and Tavsan gold projects located in western Turkey. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ariana Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ariana Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.