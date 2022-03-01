Ark Achieves Market Capitalization of $125.78 Million (ARK)

Ark (CURRENCY:ARK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 1st. Ark has a total market capitalization of $125.78 million and $7.52 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ark coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.93 or 0.00002116 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ark has traded 17% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00005154 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000892 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000129 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000024 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001588 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0876 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Ark Coin Profile

Ark (ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on December 11th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 161,278,856 coins and its circulating supply is 135,424,701 coins. Ark’s official message board is blog.ark.io . The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ark’s official website is ark.io . Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place. Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way. “

Ark Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

