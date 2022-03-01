ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Position Decreased by Carroll Financial Associates Inc.

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. trimmed its position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 243,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,505 shares during the quarter. ARK Innovation ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of ARK Innovation ETF worth $23,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 148.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 57.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ARKK traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $70.32. 561,332 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,973,154. ARK Innovation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.50 and a fifty-two week high of $138.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.87 and its 200 day moving average is $101.60.

