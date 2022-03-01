Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $142.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.96 million. Arlo Technologies had a negative return on equity of 51.86% and a negative net margin of 15.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. Arlo Technologies updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $-0.060-$0.000 EPS and its Q1 guidance to $(0.06)-$0.00 EPS.

Shares of NYSE ARLO traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,373,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 904,421. Arlo Technologies has a 1-year low of $5.48 and a 1-year high of $10.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.78. The firm has a market cap of $731.72 million, a P/E ratio of -11.13 and a beta of 1.75.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ARLO. Lake Street Capital began coverage on Arlo Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. BWS Financial upped their target price on Arlo Technologies from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Arlo Technologies from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Arlo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Arlo Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.25.

In related news, CFO Gordon Mattingly sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Arlo Technologies by 148.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,333 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies by 15.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies by 130.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 10,334 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Arlo Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arlo Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,000. 67.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arlo Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Arlo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision and development of cloud infrastructure and mobile app for smart connected devices. It offers wire-free smart Wi-Fi and LTE-enabled cameras, advanced baby monitors, smart security lights, and audio doorbell. The company was founded in January 2018 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, CA.

