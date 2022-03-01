Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $(0.06)-$0.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of ($0.06). The company issued revenue guidance of $110.0-120.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $95.03 million.Arlo Technologies also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $-0.060-$0.000 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BWS Financial boosted their price objective on Arlo Technologies from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Arlo Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Arlo Technologies from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Lake Street Capital began coverage on Arlo Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arlo Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.25.

Shares of NYSE ARLO traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.68. 1,373,819 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 904,421. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $731.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.13 and a beta of 1.75. Arlo Technologies has a 12 month low of $5.48 and a 12 month high of $10.88.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $142.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.96 million. Arlo Technologies had a negative return on equity of 51.86% and a negative net margin of 15.83%. Arlo Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arlo Technologies will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Gordon Mattingly sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARLO. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies by 148.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,333 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 15.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 130.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 10,334 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Arlo Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Arlo Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $131,000. Institutional investors own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

Arlo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision and development of cloud infrastructure and mobile app for smart connected devices. It offers wire-free smart Wi-Fi and LTE-enabled cameras, advanced baby monitors, smart security lights, and audio doorbell. The company was founded in January 2018 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, CA.

