Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 681,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,744 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 4.25% of Arrow Financial worth $23,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AROW. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Arrow Financial by 1.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arrow Financial by 10.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 238,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,584,000 after purchasing an additional 22,458 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Arrow Financial during the second quarter worth about $813,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Arrow Financial by 2.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 179,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,437,000 after purchasing an additional 4,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arrow Financial by 40.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 9,098 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Arrow Financial alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Arrow Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ AROW opened at $34.35 on Tuesday. Arrow Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $31.55 and a 1 year high of $38.26. The firm has a market cap of $550.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.58.

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.12). Arrow Financial had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 33.71%. As a group, research analysts predict that Arrow Financial Co. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. This is a positive change from Arrow Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Arrow Financial’s payout ratio is presently 33.65%.

Arrow Financial Profile (Get Rating)

Arrow Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and insurance services through its subsidiaries, Glens Falls National and Saratoga National. It offers deposit accounts, lending activitiess, insurance products, and loans. The company was founded on March 21, 1983 and is headquartered in Glens Falls, NY.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.