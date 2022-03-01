Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Price Target Cut to $93.00

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $100.00 to $93.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target points to a potential upside of 36.62% from the stock’s current price.

ARVN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wedbush cut their target price on Arvinas from $115.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Arvinas from $157.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer raised Arvinas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Cowen assumed coverage on Arvinas in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Arvinas from $97.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arvinas currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.75.

Get Arvinas alerts:

ARVN stock traded up $3.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.07. The stock had a trading volume of 9,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,503. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.89 and a beta of 1.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.78. Arvinas has a 52-week low of $56.59 and a 52-week high of $108.46.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.21). Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 27.02% and a negative net margin of 794.97%. The company had revenue of $26.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.08 million. Arvinas’s quarterly revenue was up 1095.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Arvinas will post -3.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Sean A. Cassidy sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ian Taylor sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.02, for a total value of $1,460,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 298,129 shares of company stock valued at $20,133,546 in the last 90 days. 6.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Arvinas by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 30,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,520,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 142.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Arvinas by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. 89.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arvinas Company Profile (Get Rating)

Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arvinas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arvinas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.