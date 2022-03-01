Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) PT Lowered to $110.00

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $157.00 to $110.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 69.73% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arvinas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Arvinas from $115.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Arvinas from $97.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Arvinas in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Arvinas in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARVN opened at $64.81 on Tuesday. Arvinas has a 52 week low of $56.59 and a 52 week high of $108.46. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of -17.06 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.78.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.21). Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 27.02% and a negative net margin of 794.97%. The company had revenue of $26.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.08 million. Arvinas’s revenue for the quarter was up 1095.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Arvinas will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Ian Taylor sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.02, for a total value of $1,460,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Briggs Morrison sold 20,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.55, for a total transaction of $1,373,928.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 298,129 shares of company stock worth $20,133,546. Insiders own 6.45% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARVN. Natixis acquired a new stake in Arvinas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,939,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Arvinas by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 127,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,801,000 after buying an additional 7,190 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Arvinas by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,275,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,178,000 after buying an additional 165,086 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arvinas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,549,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Arvinas by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 126,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,734,000 after buying an additional 44,895 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.18% of the company’s stock.

Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

