Arweave (AR) 1-Day Volume Tops $89.33 Million

Arweave (CURRENCY:AR) traded up 9.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 1st. Arweave has a market cap of $1.14 billion and approximately $89.33 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Arweave has traded 28.3% higher against the dollar. One Arweave coin can currently be purchased for approximately $34.09 or 0.00077404 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002271 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00014590 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000017 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000008 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000021 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Arweave Coin Profile

AR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here . Arweave’s official message board is medium.com/@arweave . Arweave’s official website is www.arweave.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments, allowing users and developers to truly store data forever – for the very first time. As a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets, Arweave allows users to remember and preserve valuable information, apps, and history indefinitely. By preserving history, it prevents others from rewriting it. “

Arweave Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arweave should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arweave using one of the exchanges listed above.

