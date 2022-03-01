Ascendant Resources (OTCMKTS:ASDRF) Shares Down 12%

Shares of Ascendant Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASDRF – Get Rating) dropped 12% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.16 and last traded at $0.16. Approximately 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 10,015 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.18.
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.18.
About Ascendant Resources (OTCMKTS:ASDRF)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ascendant Resources (ASDRF)
- Institutions Buy The Dips In Freshpet
- A Tasty Opportunity For Shares Of Wendy’s
- 3 Millennials Stocks on the Comeback Trail
- The Reversal In Lordstown Motors Skids To A Halt
- MarketBeat Podcast: Healthcare Technology and Innovation Stocks With Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Ascendant Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascendant Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.