Ascendant Resources (OTCMKTS:ASDRF) Shares Down 12%

Shares of Ascendant Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASDRF – Get Rating) dropped 12% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.16 and last traded at $0.16. Approximately 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 10,015 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.18.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.18.

About Ascendant Resources (OTCMKTS:ASDRF)

Ascendant Resources Inc, a mining company, explores for and develops mineral properties. The company explores for zinc, copper, lead, tin, silver, gold, and other metals. It holds interest in the Lagoa Salgada volcanogenic massive sulphide project, which covers an area of 10,700 hectares located on the Iberian Pyrite Belt in Portugal.

