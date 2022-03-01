Ascot Resources (OTCMKTS:AOTVF) Stock Price Down 1.4%

Ascot Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AOTVF – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 1.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.85 and last traded at $0.85. 319,458 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 34% from the average session volume of 238,734 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.86.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Ascot Resources from C$1.50 to C$1.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.92.

Ascot Resources Ltd. is an exploration company, which engages in the exploration of gold, silver and copper in North America. Its projects include Premier, Red Mountain, and Non-Gold Assets. The company was founded on May 20, 1986 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

