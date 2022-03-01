Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $259.70 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT – Get Rating) will post sales of $259.70 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ashford Hospitality Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $262.00 million and the lowest is $257.39 million. Ashford Hospitality Trust posted sales of $115.83 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 124.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ashford Hospitality Trust will report full year sales of $1.18 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.24 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.39 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Ashford Hospitality Trust.

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.75) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.95) by $0.20. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($16.70) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AHT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. 29.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AHT opened at $8.61 on Tuesday. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a 52 week low of $6.56 and a 52 week high of $77.90. The stock has a market cap of $291.49 million, a PE ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 2.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.36. The company has a quick ratio of 6.13, a current ratio of 6.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.56.

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests in the hospitality industry. The firm’s investments include direct hotel investments, mezzanine financing through origination or acquisition, first mortgage financing through origination or acquisition, sale-leaseback transactions and other hospitality transactions.

