Askobar Network (ASKO) Achieves Market Cap of $407,069.92

Askobar Network (CURRENCY:ASKO) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. Askobar Network has a market cap of $407,069.92 and $180,738.00 worth of Askobar Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Askobar Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0042 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Askobar Network has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Askobar Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002253 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.90 or 0.00042562 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,944.59 or 0.06632295 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44,222.71 or 0.99605713 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.36 or 0.00043612 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.92 or 0.00047131 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002760 BTC.

Askobar Network Coin Profile

Askobar Network’s total supply is 138,509,844 coins and its circulating supply is 97,081,364 coins. The official website for Askobar Network is askobar-network.com . Askobar Network’s official Twitter account is @asko_official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Askobar Network is medium.com/@AskobarNetwork

Buying and Selling Askobar Network

