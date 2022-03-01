ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) PT Lowered to €350.00

ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €440.00 ($494.38) to €350.00 ($393.26) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

ASMIY has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of ASM International from €438.00 ($492.13) to €379.00 ($425.84) in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of ASM International in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of ASM International in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. AlphaValue upgraded shares of ASM International to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of ASM International from €350.00 ($393.26) to €300.00 ($337.08) in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ASM International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $343.00.

ASMIY traded up $9.52 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $320.25. 4,528 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,011. The business’s 50 day moving average is $372.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $403.13. ASM International has a fifty-two week low of $240.60 and a fifty-two week high of $497.06. The stock has a market cap of $15.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.90 and a beta of 1.47.

ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.31. ASM International had a net margin of 27.73% and a return on equity of 23.30%. As a group, research analysts expect that ASM International will post 16.74 earnings per share for the current year.

About ASM International (Get Rating)

ASM International NV engages in the research and development, design, manufacture, and sale of equipment, and provision of service to customers for the production of semiconductor devices and integrated circuits. It operates through the Front-end and Back-end segments. The Front-end segment manufactures and sells equipment used in wafer processing, encompassing the fabrication steps in which silicon wafers are layered with semiconductor devices.

