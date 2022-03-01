ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $24.10

ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $24.10 and last traded at $24.10, with a volume of 11785 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.96.

ASOMY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASOS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of ASOS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of ASOS from GBX 4,000 ($53.67) to GBX 3,850 ($51.66) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of ASOS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of ASOS from GBX 4,000 ($53.67) to GBX 3,040 ($40.79) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,674.00.

Get ASOS alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

ASOS Plc engages in in the operation of a multi-platform offering fashion products for 20-somethings. The firm offers clothes and other fashion items available in retail. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, United States, and European Union. The company was founded by Nicholas Jon Robertson and Quentin John Griffiths on June 2, 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ASOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.