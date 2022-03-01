Assemble Protocol (ASM) Price Up 11.3% Over Last Week

Assemble Protocol (CURRENCY:ASM) traded up 4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. In the last week, Assemble Protocol has traded up 11.3% against the dollar. One Assemble Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.0500 or 0.00000114 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Assemble Protocol has a market cap of $53.32 million and approximately $2.96 million worth of Assemble Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Assemble Protocol

Assemble Protocol (ASM) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 10th, 2020. Assemble Protocol’s total supply is 1,415,625,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,065,954,761 coins. Assemble Protocol’s official website is assembleprotocol.io . Assemble Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ASSEMBLE_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ASSEMBLE Protocol is a global point integration platform based on blockchain. It provides users with an opportunity to use points as cash anywhere in the world without restrictions on time and space. It provides additional business expansion opportunities and a rich user pool to point providers and ASSEMBLE partners. “

Assemble Protocol Coin Trading

