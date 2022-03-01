Associated British Foods’ (ABF) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Associated British Foods (LON:ABF – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 2,300 ($30.86) price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 21.95% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Monday. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,700 ($36.23) price objective on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,600 ($34.89) price objective on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Associated British Foods from GBX 2,650 ($35.56) to GBX 2,470 ($33.14) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,536.67 ($34.04).

Get Associated British Foods alerts:

Shares of LON:ABF opened at GBX 1,886 ($25.31) on Tuesday. Associated British Foods has a twelve month low of GBX 1,719 ($23.06) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,796.19 ($37.52). The firm has a market cap of £14.93 billion and a PE ratio of 31.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.86, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,991.01 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,953.42.

In other Associated British Foods news, insider Emma Adamo sold 38,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,092 ($28.07), for a total transaction of £799,227.68 ($1,072,357.01).

About Associated British Foods (Get Rating)

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Associated British Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated British Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.