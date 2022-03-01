Associated British Foods (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $23.77

Shares of Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $23.77 and last traded at $23.87, with a volume of 35831 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.59.

ASBFY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Associated British Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Associated British Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Associated British Foods from GBX 2,900 ($38.91) to GBX 2,700 ($36.23) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,367.50.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a $0.4151 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This is a positive change from Associated British Foods’s previous dividend of $0.09.

Associated British Foods Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ASBFY)

Associated British Foods Plc engages in the business of manufacturing and trading of consumer goods. It operates through the following business segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients and Retail. The Grocery segment produces beverages, sweeteners, vegetable oils, bread, baked goods, cereals, herbs and spices, and meat products.

