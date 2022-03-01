Assura (LON:AGR) Receives “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Assura (LON:AGR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

AGR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 87 ($1.17) target price on shares of Assura in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Liberum Capital lowered their target price on Assura from GBX 77 ($1.03) to GBX 70 ($0.94) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 85 ($1.14) target price on shares of Assura in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 87 ($1.17) target price on shares of Assura in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 85 ($1.14) price objective on shares of Assura in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 83 ($1.11).

Shares of LON:AGR opened at GBX 61.55 ($0.83) on Tuesday. Assura has a twelve month low of GBX 59.28 ($0.80) and a twelve month high of GBX 80.60 ($1.08). The firm has a market cap of £1.81 billion and a PE ratio of 12.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.83, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a current ratio of 4.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 65.96 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 70.94.

Assura plc, a constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA* indices, is a UK REIT and long-term investor in and developer of primary care property. The company, headquartered in Warrington, works with GPs, health professionals and the NHS to create outstanding spaces for health services in our communities.

