Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) Sets New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday after Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on the stock from $67.00 to $57.00. The stock traded as low as $47.50 and last traded at $47.96, with a volume of 2131 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.80.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ASTE. Sidoti raised shares of Astec Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Astec Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.75.

Get Astec Industries alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in Astec Industries by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 16,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in Astec Industries by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Astec Industries by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 47,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,567,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Astec Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Astec Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.92 and a beta of 1.28.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.06). Astec Industries had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 6.84%. The business had revenue of $267.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Astec Industries, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

About Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE)

Astec Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of equipment and components for the infrastructure, and aggregate and mining industries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Material Solutions, and Corporate. The Infrastructure Solutions segment markets line of asphalt plants and related components, asphalt pavers, screeds, milling machines, material transfer vehicles, stabilizers, and related ancillary equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Astec Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astec Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.