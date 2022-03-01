Atalaya Mining (TSE:AYM) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $7.17

Atalaya Mining Plc (TSE:AYM – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$7.17 and last traded at C$7.40, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$7.19.
The business has a 50 day moving average of C$7.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$6.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.68. The firm has a market cap of C$1.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.96.
Atalaya Mining Company Profile (TSE:AYM)
Recommended Stories
- A Tasty Opportunity For Shares Of Wendy’s
- Institutions Buy The Dips In Freshpet
- 3 Millennials Stocks on the Comeback Trail
- The Reversal In Lordstown Motors Skids To A Halt
- MarketBeat Podcast: Healthcare Technology and Innovation Stocks With Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Atalaya Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atalaya Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.