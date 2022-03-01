Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) Shares Gap Up to $6.37

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.37, but opened at $7.11. Atea Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $7.04, with a volume of 12,721 shares trading hands.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on AVIR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Atea Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered Atea Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $14.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Atea Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday.
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.55.
In other Atea Pharmaceuticals news, Director Polly A. Murphy purchased 12,000 shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.57 per share, with a total value of $102,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 18.40% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $183,000. Bramshill Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $213,000. 78.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR)
Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, a novel antiviral agent that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.
