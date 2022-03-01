Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) Shares Gap Up to $6.37

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.37, but opened at $7.11. Atea Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $7.04, with a volume of 12,721 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AVIR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Atea Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered Atea Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $14.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Atea Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.55.

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $1.02. Atea Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 11.89%. On average, analysts forecast that Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Atea Pharmaceuticals news, Director Polly A. Murphy purchased 12,000 shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.57 per share, with a total value of $102,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 18.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $183,000. Bramshill Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $213,000. 78.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, a novel antiviral agent that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

