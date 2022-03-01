Atos (OTCMKTS:AEXAY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $5.42

Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.42 and last traded at $5.65, with a volume of 12599 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.26.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AEXAY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Atos from €42.00 ($47.19) to €36.00 ($40.45) in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Atos from €40.00 ($44.94) to €35.00 ($39.33) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Oddo Bhf lowered shares of Atos from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Atos from €44.00 ($49.44) to €35.50 ($39.89) in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Atos from €37.00 ($41.57) to €28.00 ($31.46) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.74.

Get Atos alerts:

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.04.

ATOS SE engages in the provision of digital transformation. It offers end-to-end orchestrated hybrid cloud, big data, business applications and digital workplace solutions. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Bezons, France.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Atos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.