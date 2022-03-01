Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ATVDY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ATVDY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, an increase of 1,700.0% from the January 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Shares of ATVDY opened at $4.04 on Tuesday. Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación has a one year low of $3.67 and a one year high of $4.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.93 and a 200-day moving average of $4.09.

ATRESMEDIA Corp. de Medios de Comunicación SA engages in the provision of broadcast media services. It operates through the following segments: Audio Visual and Radio,. The company was founded on June 7, 1988 and is headquartered in San Sebastián de los Reyes, Spain.

