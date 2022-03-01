ATS Automation Tooling Systems (OTCMKTS:ATSAF) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $39.17

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATSAF – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.17 and traded as low as $38.42. ATS Automation Tooling Systems shares last traded at $38.51, with a volume of 415 shares.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$64.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$63.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$61.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$60.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.17.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems, Inc engages in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems. It offers custom automation, repeat automation, automation products, and value-added services, including pre-automation and after-sales services to life sciences, chemicals, consumer products, electronics, food, beverage, transportation, energy, and oil and gas market.

