Audius (AUDIO) Trading Down 0.3% This Week

Audius (CURRENCY:AUDIO) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. One Audius coin can now be bought for about $0.83 or 0.00001877 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Audius has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Audius has a total market cap of $507.74 million and $26.63 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002270 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003632 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002271 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.08 or 0.00034272 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45.76 or 0.00103999 BTC.

AUDIO is a coin. It was first traded on October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,085,175,641 coins and its circulating supply is 614,563,659 coins. The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius . Audius’ official message board is audiusproject.medium.com . Audius’ official website is audius.co . Audius’ official Twitter account is @AudiusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Audius directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Audius should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Audius using one of the exchanges listed above.

