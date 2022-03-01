Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA) Stock Price Up 8.8%

Aura Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:AURA – Get Rating) shares rose 8.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $19.50 and last traded at $19.48. Approximately 225 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 25,126 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.90.
AURA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Aura Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Aura Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Aura Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aura Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Aura Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.25.
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.81.
About Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA)
Aura Biosciences Inc is a clinical-stage oncology company developing a novel technology platform based on virus-like drug conjugates to target and destroy cancer cells selectively while activating the immune system. The company’s lead product candidate includes AU-011. Aura Biosciences Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.
