Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA) Stock Price Up 8.8%

Aura Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:AURA – Get Rating) shares rose 8.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $19.50 and last traded at $19.48. Approximately 225 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 25,126 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.90.

AURA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Aura Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Aura Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Aura Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aura Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Aura Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.25.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.81.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Aura Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Aura Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Aura Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Aura Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Aura Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.58% of the company’s stock.

Aura Biosciences

Aura Biosciences Inc is a clinical-stage oncology company developing a novel technology platform based on virus-like drug conjugates to target and destroy cancer cells selectively while activating the immune system. The company’s lead product candidate includes AU-011. Aura Biosciences Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

