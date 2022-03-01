Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I (NYSE:AUS) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I (NYSE:AUS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a decline of 95.7% from the January 31st total of 150,500 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 151,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

NYSE AUS remained flat at $$9.74 on Tuesday. 67,876 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 145,502. Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I has a 12-month low of $9.69 and a 12-month high of $10.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.74.

Get Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,367,000. Fort Baker Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I during the 4th quarter valued at $25,994,000. Glazer Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,956,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,994,000 after acquiring an additional 305,613 shares in the last quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 1,030,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,248,000 after acquiring an additional 9,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I during the 4th quarter valued at $9,244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.03% of the company’s stock.

Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation I focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corporation III. Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation I was founded in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.