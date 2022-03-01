Austevoll Seafood ASA (OTCMKTS:ASTVF) Trading Up 16.3%

Austevoll Seafood ASA (OTCMKTS:ASTVF – Get Rating) was up 16.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $14.71 and last traded at $14.71. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.65.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.65.

About Austevoll Seafood ASA (OTCMKTS:ASTVF)

Austevoll Seafood ASA, a seafood company, engages in the salmon and trout, white fish, and pelagic businesses in Norway, the European Union, Eastern Europe, Africa, Asia, North America, South America, and Central America. The company is involved in the ownership and operation of fishing vessels, as well as farming, processing, sale, and distribution of salmon and trout.

