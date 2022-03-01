Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.58.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ATHM shares. UBS Group started coverage on Autohome in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on Autohome from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Autohome from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, CLSA cut their price objective on Autohome from $43.50 to $37.20 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th.

Get Autohome alerts:

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Autohome by 191.2% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 990 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Autohome in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in Autohome by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Autohome by 79.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Autohome by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,631 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. 52.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ATHM stock traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $31.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 818,721. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.17. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.20. Autohome has a fifty-two week low of $25.00 and a fifty-two week high of $119.96.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The information services provider reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $3.17. The firm had revenue of $265.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.90 million. Autohome had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 29.63%. The company’s revenue was down 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Autohome will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. Autohome’s payout ratio is presently 31.84%.

Autohome Company Profile (Get Rating)

Autohome, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of mobile applications and automobile websites. It offers used vehicles and new car dealer listings. Autohome provides professionally produced and user-generated content, a comprehensive automobile library and extensive automobile listing information to automobile consumers, covering the entire car purchase and ownership cycle.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Autohome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autohome and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.