Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Hits New 12-Month Low at $80.80

Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $80.80 and last traded at $81.46, with a volume of 26879 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $88.01.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ALV. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Autoliv from $109.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Autoliv from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Autoliv from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Autoliv from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.93.

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $101.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.67.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Autoliv had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 5.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Autoliv, Inc. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. Autoliv’s payout ratio is 51.51%.

In other Autoliv news, insider Mikael Bratt sold 935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.33, for a total value of $91,003.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Autoliv by 111.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,045,304 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $351,012,000 after acquiring an additional 2,133,309 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in Autoliv by 70.6% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,587,160 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $136,051,000 after purchasing an additional 656,722 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Autoliv by 444.8% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 672,027 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $69,494,000 after acquiring an additional 548,671 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Autoliv by 6,057.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 418,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $35,891,000 after purchasing an additional 411,900 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 71.6% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 967,306 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $82,956,000 after buying an additional 403,613 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.46% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv Company Profile (NYSE:ALV)

Autoliv, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of automotive safety systems. It operates through the airbag and seatbelt products and components segment. The firm’s products include passive safety systems, including modules and components for passenger and driver airbags, side airbags, curtain airbags, seatbelts and steering wheels.

