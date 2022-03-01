Automata Network Price Tops $0.40 (ATA)

Automata Network (CURRENCY:ATA) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 1st. One Automata Network coin can now be purchased for $0.40 or 0.00000911 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Automata Network has a total market capitalization of $69.09 million and approximately $16.30 million worth of Automata Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Automata Network has traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002273 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001757 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.65 or 0.00042391 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,926.05 or 0.06649348 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43,915.38 or 0.99796351 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.16 or 0.00043537 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.72 or 0.00047093 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002750 BTC.

About Automata Network

Automata Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 172,252,000 coins. Automata Network’s official Twitter account is @automatanetwork

