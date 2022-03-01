Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) Price Target Raised to C$17.00 at CIBC

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at CIBC from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 21.00% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. increased their price objective on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.25 to C$14.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$14.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$14.25 to C$15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.20 to C$14.25 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$14.73.

Shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR stock traded down C$0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$14.05. The stock had a trading volume of 34,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,503. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$14.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$13.54. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR has a 12-month low of C$10.57 and a 12-month high of C$15.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.85. The firm has a market cap of C$548.88 million and a P/E ratio of 5.20.

Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 54 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately two million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia and Québec.

