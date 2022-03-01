AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Director Sells $1,425,600.00 in Stock

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) Director David B. Edelson sold 13,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $1,425,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
AN stock traded down $1.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $112.86. The company had a trading volume of 736,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 844,726. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.31. AutoNation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.52 and a 52 week high of $133.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.50. The company has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.14, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.39.
AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $5.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.80. AutoNation had a return on equity of 50.46% and a net margin of 5.31%. The company had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that AutoNation, Inc. will post 18.62 EPS for the current year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in AutoNation by 745.6% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 769,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,950,000 after purchasing an additional 678,780 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in AutoNation by 73.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,166,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,345,000 after purchasing an additional 495,490 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in AutoNation by 163.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 672,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,553,000 after purchasing an additional 417,243 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in AutoNation by 415.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 391,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,734,000 after purchasing an additional 315,394 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in AutoNation by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 743,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,527,000 after purchasing an additional 306,185 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.80% of the company’s stock.
About AutoNation (Get Rating)
AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment is comprised of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Stellantis.
