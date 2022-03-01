AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Director Sells $1,425,600.00 in Stock

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) Director David B. Edelson sold 13,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $1,425,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

AN stock traded down $1.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $112.86. The company had a trading volume of 736,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 844,726. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.31. AutoNation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.52 and a 52 week high of $133.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.50. The company has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.14, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.39.

Get AutoNation alerts:

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $5.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.80. AutoNation had a return on equity of 50.46% and a net margin of 5.31%. The company had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that AutoNation, Inc. will post 18.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AN. StockNews.com raised AutoNation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on AutoNation in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on AutoNation from $116.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AutoNation has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.17.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in AutoNation by 745.6% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 769,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,950,000 after purchasing an additional 678,780 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in AutoNation by 73.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,166,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,345,000 after purchasing an additional 495,490 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in AutoNation by 163.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 672,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,553,000 after purchasing an additional 417,243 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in AutoNation by 415.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 391,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,734,000 after purchasing an additional 315,394 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in AutoNation by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 743,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,527,000 after purchasing an additional 306,185 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

About AutoNation (Get Rating)

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment is comprised of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Stellantis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.