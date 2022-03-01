AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.16 Billion

Brokerages forecast that AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) will announce $3.16 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for AutoZone’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.11 billion to $3.21 billion. AutoZone posted sales of $2.91 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that AutoZone will report full-year sales of $15.54 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $15.36 billion to $15.77 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $16.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.80 billion to $16.81 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for AutoZone.

Get AutoZone alerts:

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $25.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $20.87 by $4.82. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 126.68% and a net margin of 15.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $18.61 EPS.

AZO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens lifted their price target on AutoZone from $1,850.00 to $2,210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AutoZone from $1,710.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on AutoZone from $2,200.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on AutoZone from $1,980.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on AutoZone from $1,900.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,033.50.

Shares of NYSE AZO opened at $1,863.39 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,979.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,829.28. The company has a market cap of $38.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.89. AutoZone has a 12 month low of $1,145.16 and a 12 month high of $2,110.00.

In other AutoZone news, VP John Scott Murphy sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,055.61, for a total value of $4,625,122.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Kristen C. Wright sold 5,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,997.54, for a total value of $11,701,589.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,345 shares of company stock worth $18,802,088. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AZO. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 2.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 14,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,713,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 114.9% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,237,000 after acquiring an additional 12,268 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 120.0% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 1,167.7% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,389,000 after acquiring an additional 2,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 4.2% during the second quarter. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,088,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846 shares during the last quarter. 88.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AutoZone (Get Rating)

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AutoZone (AZO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.