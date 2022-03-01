Avacta Group (LON:AVCT) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $106.77

Avacta Group Plc (LON:AVCT – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 106.77 ($1.43) and traded as low as GBX 48 ($0.64). Avacta Group shares last traded at GBX 50.50 ($0.68), with a volume of 886,433 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 8.74, a current ratio of 8.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 84.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 106.77. The firm has a market cap of £128.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.87.

Get Avacta Group alerts:

About Avacta Group (LON:AVCT)

Avacta Group Plc offers reagents and therapeutics based on Affimer technology for diagnostic and research applications in the United Kingdom, North America, Asia, and rest of Europe. It operates in three segments: Diagnostics, Therapeutics, and Animal Health. The company develops custom Affimer proteins for customer products and in-house diagnostic assays.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Avacta Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avacta Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.