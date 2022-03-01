Avation (LON:AVAP) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $96.21

Avation PLC (LON:AVAP – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 96.21 ($1.29) and traded as low as GBX 92 ($1.23). Avation shares last traded at GBX 94 ($1.26), with a volume of 26,778 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of £65.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 616.81, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 93.06 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 96.21.

Avation PLC, together with its subsidiaries, leases commercial passenger aircraft to airlines worldwide. As of June 30, 2020, the company owned and managed a fleet of 48 aircraft. It is also involved in the financing business. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Singapore.

