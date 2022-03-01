Avation (LON:AVAP) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $96.21

Avation PLC (LON:AVAP – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 96.21 ($1.29) and traded as low as GBX 92 ($1.23). Avation shares last traded at GBX 94 ($1.26), with a volume of 26,778 shares changing hands.
The company has a market cap of £65.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 616.81, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 93.06 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 96.21.
About Avation (LON:AVAP)
Recommended Stories
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Russian Sanctions Roil Markets, Gold Rises
- Cybersecurity Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- 3 S&P Outperformers…That Aren’t Oil Companies
- Wolverine Worldwide A Comfortable Fit For The Institutions
Receive News & Ratings for Avation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.