AVI Global Trust (LON:AGT) Trading Down 0.3%

AVI Global Trust plc (LON:AGT – Get Rating) shares were down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 185.82 ($2.49) and last traded at GBX 190.40 ($2.55). Approximately 664,881 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 736,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 191 ($2.56).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 513.43 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 844.91. The stock has a market capitalization of £965.47 million and a PE ratio of 0.46.

In other news, insider Graham Kitchen acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 210 ($2.82) per share, for a total transaction of £21,000 ($28,176.57).

AVI Global Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Asset Value Investors Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of countries across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

