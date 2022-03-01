Avidian Gold (CVE:AVG) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.06

Avidian Gold Corp. (CVE:AVG – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 26000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.35, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 2.86. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.89 million and a P/E ratio of -5.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.08.
Avidian Gold Company Profile (CVE:AVG)
