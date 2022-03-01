Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) Announces Earnings Results

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Avidity Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 30.60% and a negative net margin of 995.70%.

RNA stock traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.35. 175,986 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 299,815. The company has a market cap of $766.77 million, a P/E ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 1.27. Avidity Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $13.39 and a fifty-two week high of $29.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.00.

Get Avidity Biosciences alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 13.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,790 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $268,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences in the third quarter worth $273,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $276,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences in the second quarter worth $279,000. Institutional investors own 94.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RNA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avidity Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a report on Friday, December 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Avidity Biosciences from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Avidity Biosciences from $36.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.67.

About Avidity Biosciences (Get Rating)

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 is used for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease; and to design, engineer, and develop therapeutics that combine tissue selectivity of monoclonal antibodies and the precision of oligonucleotide therapies to access previously undruggable tissue and cell types, and target underlying genetic drivers of diseases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Avidity Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avidity Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.