Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) Shares Bought by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) by 182.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,327 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Avista were worth $1,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVA. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Avista by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 12,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Avista by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 400,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,108,000 after purchasing an additional 93,961 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Avista by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,469,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $105,376,000 after buying an additional 79,682 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avista by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 722,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,825,000 after buying an additional 32,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Avista by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 70,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after buying an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Avista news, VP Bryan Alden Cox sold 2,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total value of $105,454.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Scott L. Morris sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.49, for a total value of $400,410.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,381 shares of company stock worth $630,189 in the last 90 days. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Avista from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th.

Shares of AVA stock opened at $44.63 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.35, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.61. Avista Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.73 and a fifty-two week high of $49.14.

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $418.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.18 million. Avista had a return on equity of 7.02% and a net margin of 10.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Avista Co. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. This is a positive change from Avista’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Avista’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.21%.

Avista Profile

Avista Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility business. It operates through the Avista Utilities, and Alaska Electric Light and Power Company (AEL&P) segments. The Avista Utilities segment includes electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington, Northern Idaho, and Northeastern and Southwestern Oregon.

