Aviva plc (LON:AV) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Aviva plc (LON:AV – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 488.60 ($6.56).

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.71) price objective on shares of Aviva in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Shore Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of Aviva in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Aviva in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 540 ($7.25) price objective on shares of Aviva in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 468 ($6.28) price objective on shares of Aviva in a research note on Monday.

Get Aviva alerts:

AV opened at GBX 419.80 ($5.63) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £15.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.65. Aviva has a 52-week low of GBX 365.40 ($4.90) and a 52-week high of GBX 448.80 ($6.02). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.06, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 428.70 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 411.61.

In related news, insider Belen Romana Garcia acquired 1,647 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 411 ($5.51) per share, for a total transaction of £6,769.17 ($9,082.48).

Aviva Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, France, Italy, Poland, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.