AXIS Token Trading 59.2% Higher Over Last Week (AXIS)

AXIS Token (CURRENCY:AXIS) traded 21.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. AXIS Token has a total market cap of $6.02 million and $2,334.00 worth of AXIS Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AXIS Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0188 or 0.00000043 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, AXIS Token has traded up 59.2% against the US dollar.

AXIS Token is a coin. AXIS Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 320,303,188 coins. AXIS Token’s official Twitter account is @AxisDefi

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of AXIS is to bring the rest of the cryptocurrency world to DeFi by building the first interoperable superchain with native, marginenabled, customizable synthetic DeFi assets with built-in risk mitigation. Simply put, a dedicated DeFi protocol with complete Wall Street functionality. With a two-level staking schema to provide flexibility for various risk preferences, up to 16x for highest trade profit level and a customizable risk profile, AXIS is the future of open finance. “

