Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Trading 9.2% Higher

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) shares traded up 9.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $32.14 and last traded at $30.70. 22,186 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 665,014 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.11.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Axsome Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.09.
The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -9.25 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.00.
Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:AXSM)
Axsome Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel therapies for the management of central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include AXS-05, AXS-07, AXS-12, and AXS-14 which are being developed for multiple pain and primary care indications. The company was founded by Herriot Tabuteau on January 12, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
