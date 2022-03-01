Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Trading 9.2% Higher

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) shares traded up 9.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $32.14 and last traded at $30.70. 22,186 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 665,014 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.11.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Axsome Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.09.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -9.25 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 73,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,438,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 8,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 20,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 48.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel therapies for the management of central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include AXS-05, AXS-07, AXS-12, and AXS-14 which are being developed for multiple pain and primary care indications. The company was founded by Herriot Tabuteau on January 12, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

