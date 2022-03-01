Bahamas Petroleum (LON:BPC) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.85

Shares of Bahamas Petroleum Company plc (LON:BPC – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.85 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 0.31 ($0.00). Bahamas Petroleum shares last traded at GBX 0.33 ($0.00), with a volume of 182,969,264 shares trading hands.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 0.85. The company has a market cap of £16.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.63.
About Bahamas Petroleum (LON:BPC)
